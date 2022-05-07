BacTech Environmental Announces Investment Protection Agreement Signing with Government of Ecuador
Groundbreaking agreement guarantees investor rights and pledges investment stability;. Financial protection and 12-year income tax exemption secured for Tenguel project. TORONTO, ON - TheNewswire - May 2, 2022 - BacTech Environmental Corporation (CNSX:BAC.CN) (OTC:BCCEF) (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven, environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions...www.benzinga.com
