ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

BacTech Environmental Announces Investment Protection Agreement Signing with Government of Ecuador

By The Newswire
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroundbreaking agreement guarantees investor rights and pledges investment stability;. Financial protection and 12-year income tax exemption secured for Tenguel project. TORONTO, ON - TheNewswire - May 2, 2022 - BacTech Environmental Corporation (CNSX:BAC.CN) (OTC:BCCEF) (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven, environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Trade#Investment#Fse#The Company#Company#The Ecuadorian State#Ecuadorian#Bactechverde S A S
Benzinga

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Others Join Government's Low-Income Broadband Plan

Twenty internet providers agreed to help offer high-speed internet to millions of unconnected households through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies included AT&T Inc T, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Cox Communications Inc, Charter Communications, Inc CHTR, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR and...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Buying Bitcoin Dip: Tron Founder Justin Sun Follows El Salvador's Nayib Bukele To Load Up 500 BTC

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele decided to buy the Bitcoin BTC/USD dip and acquire 500 BTC, setting an example that was followed by another prominent industry figure. What Happened: In a Tuesday tweet, Tron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun wrote that the Tron decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) reserve "echoed" El Salvador's president's decision and acquired 500 BTC at an average price of $31,031 for a total of $15.5 million. The Tron DAO Reserve explained that the measure aims "to safeguard the overall blockchain industry and crypto market."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Terminates Employees Linked To Warehouse Union

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN sacked two employees linked to an organizing campaign that led to the company’s first-ever unionized warehouse in the U.S., CNBC reports. Mat Cusick and Tristan Dutchin have worked with the Amazon Labor Union, led by current and former company employees, to organize workers at the Amazon warehouses on New York’s Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
China
Benzinga

5 Best-Selling EVs In The World In 2022

What two Tesla models top the list of top five EV cars sold so far in 2022?. Murphy said the biggest challenge for the industry in the coming months is rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales surged 78% year-over-year in March to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $141M Of 4 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Partners Group To Acquire US Rental Homes For $1B: Bloomberg

Asset manager Partners Group Holding AG PGPHF has agreed to buy rental houses owned by Fortress Investment Group for $1 billion, Bloomberg reported. The deal includes more than 2000 new-build homes operated by Kairos Living and about 1,000 homes in contract. The houses are located in the U.S. Sun Belt,...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why BioNTech Stock Is Rising Today

BioNTech SE BNTX shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported financial results and reaffirmed its 2022 outlook. BioNTech reported first-quarter revenue of 6.37 billion euros ($6.72 billion), which was up from €2.05 billion year-over-year. The company reported quarterly earnings of €14.24 per share, up from earnings of €4.39 per share, year-over-year.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy