Fire Weather Watch issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Major; Woods; Woodward Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of Woods, northeastern Custer, western Alfalfa, Blaine, eastern Dewey, Major and east central Woodward Counties through 445 AM CDT At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated pockets of very gusty winds associated with decaying showers and thunderstorms in an area extending from 8 miles west of Alva to 4 miles northwest of Longdale. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Watonga, Alva, Fairview, Cherokee, Okeene, Waynoka, Canton, Carmen, Cleo Springs, Longdale, Aline, Burlington, Hitchcock, Dacoma, Oakwood, Lambert, Canton Lake, Avard, Orienta and Orion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
