Baca County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .Hot temperatures will lead to low relative humidity across far southwestern Nebraska this afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions across far southwestern Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent Wednesday and as low as 11 percent possible Thursday. * Temperatures...In the lower 90s today and upper 80s Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Late this morning through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham Fire Weather Concerns Exist Across Southern Vermont Today Fuels remain abnormally dry across southern Vermont according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. This, combined with low relative humidity values of 20 to 30%, may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start, the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to grow quickly. For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mountains above 5500 feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 152 AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 152 AND 154. * TIMING...10 AM TO 7 PM Wednesday. * 20 FT WINDS...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for East Sweetwater County, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Rock Springs and Green River HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, possible. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County Lower Elevations, Rock Springs and Green River and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of blowing snow will be possible across Sweetwater County during the morning hours.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area below 7500 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging off of vehicles. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kingfisher, northeastern Blaine, southwestern Garfield and southeastern Major Counties through 415 AM CDT At 335 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated gusty winds associated with decaying thunderstorms in an area extending from 5 miles south of Fairview to 7 miles east of Greenfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Hennessey, Okeene, Dover, Drummond, Ames, Hitchcock, Loyal, Homestead, Southard, Omega and Lacey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest wind, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...Through the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest wind, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, including Dubois, Riverton and Lander. * WHEN...Late Thursday morning into early Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

