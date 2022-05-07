Flood Watch issued for Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-07 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding...
Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Effective: 2022-05-11 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Outagamie and Waupaca. * WHEN...Until 930 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 651 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Water was running over the roadways in Symco. Minor flooding is ongoing. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New London, Manawa, Shiocton, Bear Creek, Ogdensburg, Sugar Bush, Fitzgerald Corners, Symco and Wolf River Bottoms Wildlife Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
Effective: 2022-05-11 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Newport News; Surry; York COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...James City, Isle of Wight, York, and Surry Counties...in addition to the City of Newport News. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 4.7 2.5 2.9 1 MODERATE 11/09 PM 4.6 2.4 2.6 1 MODERATE 12/09 AM 4.4 2.2 2.6 1 MINOR 12/10 PM 4.3 2.1 2.1 1 MINOR 13/10 AM 3.5 1.3 1.7 1 NONE 13/11 PM 3.6 1.4 1.2 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 4.9 2.1 2.6 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.7 1.9 2.3 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.6 1.8 1.9 3 MINOR 13/07 AM 3.7 0.9 1.3 2 NONE 13/08 PM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 4.6 2.0 2.5 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.2 2.5 2 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.2 1.6 1.7 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.7 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.8 1.2 1.0 1 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 4.9 2.1 2.5 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.0 2.2 2.5 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.6 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.6 1.8 1.8 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.2 2 NONE 13/08 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 4 AM Wednesday morning and 430 PM Wednesday afternoon. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/04 PM 2.4 1.2 1.8 3 None 12/04 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 None 13/05 AM 1.6 0.4 0.9 1 None 13/06 PM 1.4 0.2 0.6 2 None
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 3 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; Lower Washington County; San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; South Central Utah; Southwest Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Western Canyonlands; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Most valley areas of central, southern and eastern Utah. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds may impact high profile vehicles. Rough conditions are possible on area lakes. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Sherman FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 3 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 6. * Timing...11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Effective: 2022-05-11 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong wind gusts will continue northwestern Oklahoma through 7 am from a large area of decaying showers. Wind gusts 60 to 70 mph can be expected at times, mostly from the south or west. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer and Blaine Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-11 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Mathews, Middlesex, Gloucester, Northumberland, Westmoreland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/12 PM 3.7 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 12/12 AM 3.9 2.0 2.1 1 MINOR 12/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 MINOR 13/01 AM 3.6 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 13/02 PM 3.1 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 14/02 AM 3.3 1.4 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE 11/10 PM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 12/11 AM 3.4 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.2 1.7 1.7 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 2.9 1.4 1.5 1 NONE 14/12 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/08 AM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.6 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 12/08 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.2 1.8 1.9 2-3 MINOR 13/09 AM 2.7 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.7 1.3 1.3 1 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 4.5 1.8 2.1 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.5 1.8 1.9 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.5 1.8 2 NONE 12/07 PM 4.2 1.5 1.4 2 NONE 13/07 AM 3.6 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 13/08 PM 4.0 1.3 1.0 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 4.6 2.0 2.5 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 2.2 2.5 2 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.3 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 12/07 PM 4.2 1.6 1.7 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.7 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.8 1.2 1.0 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING THURSDAY FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through Thursday. We added the eastern plains to today`s Red Flag Warning, where a dangerous combination of critical fire weather conditions, dry thunderstorms, and severe thunderstorms is forecast. Poor humidity recovery is forecast tonight from the central mountain chain westward, with better recoveries across the east. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Today from 11 AM until 9 PM MDT, and Thursday from 9 AM until 8 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today, and gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent today, then 3 to 5 percent Thursday. Fair to poor humidity recovery tonight. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-05-11 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Le Sueur; Rice; Waseca The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota Southwestern Rice County in south central Minnesota * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 610 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waterville, or 16 miles west of Faribault, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Morristown around 625 AM CDT. Warsaw around 630 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Faribault. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.6 1.5 1.7 2-3 MINOR 11/11 PM 3.6 1.5 1.6 2 MINOR 12/11 AM 3.5 1.4 1.6 2 MINOR 13/12 AM 3.6 1.5 1.4 1-2 MINOR 13/12 PM 3.3 1.2 1.3 1 MINOR 14/12 AM 3.5 1.4 1.2 1 MINOR CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 3.6 1.6 1.8 2 MINOR 12/02 AM 3.6 1.6 1.6 2 MINOR 12/02 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 2 NONE 13/02 AM 3.5 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 13/03 PM 3.0 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.3 1.3 1.0 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/09 AM 3.7 1.5 1.8 2 MINOR 11/10 PM 3.5 1.3 1.7 2 MINOR 12/10 AM 3.5 1.3 1.6 2 MINOR 12/11 PM 3.5 1.3 1.5 1-2 MINOR 13/11 AM 3.3 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 13/11 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE
Effective: 2022-05-11 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
Effective: 2022-05-11 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Madison; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison and southeastern Pierce Counties through 615 AM CDT At 553 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Battle Creek, or 9 miles west of Norfolk, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hadar around 600 AM CDT. Pierce around 610 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT TODAY FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MST /11 AM TO 8 PM MDT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. A few gusts near 60 mph possible, especially downwind of the San Francisco Peaks, Kaibab Plateau and Black Mesa late this afternoon. * WHERE...Most of northern Arizona, including Yavapai County, the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains northward to the Utah border. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening /11 AM TO 8 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and sand with reduced visibility are likely across northeastern Arizona.
Effective: 2022-05-11 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will quickly rise out of the lower to mid 30s this morning, thus the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
