When entrepreneurs should skip the valuation chase and just sell stuff. Sometimes we forget that starting a business is about selling customers things they need. You can probably blame the equity-meets-live-action theater of Shark Tank for that. Or maybe it's the stylized chase of the billion-dollar valuation in the Facebook movie The Social Network. You could even throw shade at the satirical silliness of Mike Judge's Silicon Valley - if you take that show seriously (and you should - there's more truth in any episode of that show than there is in most business bestsellers).

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO