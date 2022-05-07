ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘Unprecedented’ weather expected to fuel wildfires in New Mexico

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSgPA_0fW0nOPW00

Weather conditions described as potentially historic have been forecast for New Mexico over the next few days as hundreds of firefighters and a fleet of aeroplanes and helicopters work to extinguish the largest fire burning in America.

Forecasters are warning that winds could reach 50-60mph over the weekend, worsening the situation in the US state.

Many families have already been left homeless and thousands of residents have been evacuated due to flames that have charred large swathes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in north-eastern New Mexico.

Residents on the fringes of the shifting fire front hope that recent work to clear brush, install sprinklers, run hoses and use bulldozers to create fire breaks will keep the blaze from reaching the city of Las Vegas (not the larger, better-known city in Nevada) and other villages to the north and south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LeNMX_0fW0nOPW00
The fire burns near Las Vegas in New Mexico (Albuquerque Journal via AP) (AP)

“There’s uncertainty and there’s fear about how the winds are going to affect the fire from day to day,” said Elmo Baca, chairman of the Las Vegas Community Foundation. “Once the people are evacuated out of an area, they can’t go back, so they’re just stuck worrying.”

The blaze has devastated more than 262 square miles over the last few weeks.

The start of the conflagration has been traced in part to a preventive fire initiated by the US Forest Service in early April to reduce flammable vegetation. The blaze got out of control, merging with another wildfire of unknown origin.

Nationwide, close to 2,000 square miles have burned so far this year, with 2018 being the last time this much fire had been reported across the country, according to the National Interagency Fire Centre.

Predictions for the rest of the spring do not bode well for the West, where long-term drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change have combined to worsen the threat of wildfire.

Forested areas in southern New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado also saw an early start with blazes forcing evacuations and destroying homes last month.

Incident Commander Dave Bales said firefighters working in north-eastern New Mexico have been focused on protecting homes and other structures that hold generations of sacred memories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2p9J_0fW0nOPW00
A sign urges the people of New Mexico to ‘pray for Rain’ (AP) (AP)

The crews have seen extreme wind events before that usually last a day or two. But Mr Bales said this event could last five or more days with gusts topping 50-60mph.

He also warned that flames could be carried up to a mile away.

“This is an extreme wind event that is unprecedented,” Mr Bales said.

Another large wildfire burning in New Mexico was within five miles of Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the nation’s key facilities for nuclear research and future production of plutonium components for nuclear weapons.

Crews have burned vegetation ahead of the fire in an effort to reduce its intensity and the potential for spot fires.

At the lab, water tankers, a helicopter and heavy equipment are in position and firefighters will patrol the perimeter if flames get any closer.

Some nuclear watchdog groups and environmentalists have raised concerns about containers of nuclear waste on lab property.

That includes six shipments of 109 containers awaiting transport to the federal government’s underground waste repository, state officials said.

Lab officials said radiological and other potentially hazardous materials are stored in containers engineered and tested to withstand extreme environments, including heat from fire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Wildfire#Nuclear Waste#Firefighters#The Us Forest Service
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
musictimes.com

Andrew Woolfolk Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Saxophonist Dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

Tui cheers strong summer demand as losses slashed in half

Holiday giant Tui has more than halved its losses for the past six months as it hailed a strong recovery in customer demand for the summer. The company reported an earnings loss of 614.5 million euros (£525 million) for the half-year to March 31, following a 1.3 billion euros (£1.11 billion) loss for the same period a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
newschain

Elon Musk would reverse Trump’s Twitter ban in move to end permanent suspensions

Elon Musk has said he will reverse the Twitter ban imposed on former US president Donald Trump as part of his plan to make permanent account suspensions a “rare thing”. The billionaire Tesla boss agreed a £34.5 billion takeover deal with the Twitter board last month and said at the time that as well as improving the free speech principles of the site, he was looking forward to “enhancing the product with new features”.
POTUS
newschain

US House approves £32.4 billion Ukraine aid package

The US House of Representatives has emphatically approved a fresh 40 billion dollar (£32.4 billion) aid package for Ukraine. The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing 7 billion more than President Joe Biden’s request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defence and humanitarian programs.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Tweaked legacy prosecution proposals met with opposition

A move to tweak a plan to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles-related crime has been met with opposition. There was outrage last year when the Government unveiled proposals to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles offences. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill appears to have been tweaked...
WORLD
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy