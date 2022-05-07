ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Victim identified in overnight Lansing shooting

By Michael Thomas
UPDATE (5/7/22 – 7:41 p.m.) – Officers with Lansing Police have identified the man killed in an overnight shooting as 19-year-old Kalen Lesean Mathews.

Police said a juvenile has been taken into custody and is staying in the Ingham County Youth Home with pending charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting that took place on Friday, around 11:40 p.m. in Lansing.

Lansing Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide, with the suspect still outstanding as of Saturday morning, May 7.

Police say just after 11:30 p.m. they responded to calls of gunshots being fired at the 900 block of Bensch St. near the intersection of Bensch and Malcolm X St. in Lansing.

When arriving at the scene police found a man that had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information has yet to be released on the name or age of the victim, and officers tell 6news, that they are still in the early stages of the investigation, but that the case is being considered a homicide.

Lansing police do believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public at this time. Those with information are being asked to call Lansing Police at (517) 483-7867 .

