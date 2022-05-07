ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild flooding fueled by rains

By John Badman
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph The towboat Bowling Green pushes barges upriver Friday under the Clark Bridge on the Misssissippi River in Alton. The river, which has been low for several weeks, entered minor flooding levels on Thursday and is expected to crest at 25.1 feet on Sunday, with minor flooding.  (John Badman)

ALTON — A rising Mississippi River has led to mild flooding in the Riverbend.

On Friday, the towboat Bowling Green could be seen pushing barges upriver under the Clark Bridge in Alton. The river, which has been low for several weeks, entered minor flooding levels on Thursday and is forecast to rise a crest of 25.1 feet on Sunday.

Water from spring rains have finally reached the Alton area, but no damage is expected during the minor flooding.

The Melvin Price Locks and Dam 26 was running open river on Friday, with flood gates raised to allow the waters to flow downstream.

In February, the National Weather Service's Spring Flood and Water Resources Outlook forecaast a near to below normal flood chance of flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

The current forecast calls for the river to begin dropping back to its previous levels after Sunday.

The Telegraph

Turtle tourism boost

John Badman|The Telegraph Several of the turtles that live in the lake of Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, were attracting their own sightseers Monday. People walking their pets, or just going for a walk, often stop to look at the turtles from the bridge that crosses the lake. In addition to the turtles, people stop to look at the fish and an otter who lives in the lake's waters as well. Children enjoy a glimpse at the wildlife but they have attracted a following from every age group. (John Badman)
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

US 67 pulverized near Clark Bridge

John Badman|The Telegraph Relocating southbound U.S. 67 to a higher location, next to the northbound lanes, has forced workers to pulverize part of the old Missouri approach to the Clark Bridge. The section is being removed to allow for storm water sewer installation for the new highway. Eventually, traffic will be on a reconfigured approach on the Missouri side of the bridge. Meanwhile traffic is reduced to one lane northbound during this phase of construction for the $3.9 million project expected to be completed this year. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
