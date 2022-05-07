Mild flooding fueled by rains

John Badman|The Telegraph The towboat Bowling Green pushes barges upriver Friday under the Clark Bridge on the Misssissippi River in Alton. The river, which has been low for several weeks, entered minor flooding levels on Thursday and is expected to crest at 25.1 feet on Sunday, with minor flooding. (John Badman)

ALTON — A rising Mississippi River has led to mild flooding in the Riverbend.

On Friday, the towboat Bowling Green could be seen pushing barges upriver under the Clark Bridge in Alton. The river, which has been low for several weeks, entered minor flooding levels on Thursday and is forecast to rise a crest of 25.1 feet on Sunday.

Water from spring rains have finally reached the Alton area, but no damage is expected during the minor flooding.

The Melvin Price Locks and Dam 26 was running open river on Friday, with flood gates raised to allow the waters to flow downstream.

In February, the National Weather Service's Spring Flood and Water Resources Outlook forecaast a near to below normal flood chance of flooding along the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

The current forecast calls for the river to begin dropping back to its previous levels after Sunday.