UK's Capco and Shaftesbury in talks about $4 billion merger - Sky News

* Malaysia c.bank raises rate by 25 bps * U.S. yields fall slightly overnight * Investors await U.S. CPI due overnight * China markets higher on lower COVID infections By Harshita Swaminathan May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit edged up after its central bank hiked interest rates to rein in inflation, while other Asian currencies also remained resilient amid a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. In a surprise move, the Bank Negara Malaysia raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 2% from a historical low, in line with central banks around the world that have begun a tightening cycle to quell soaring inflation. The ringgit rose 0.1% after the rate announcement, while the country's stocks edged up 0.2%. "The market has been running well ahead of actual policy action," said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at OCBC Bank, explaining the muted market reaction to the hike. UOB senior economist Julia Goh said the hike was as per expectations as the central bank had flagged earlier that monetary accommodativeness would be consistent with the recovery. Most other Asian currencies including the Singapore dollar and the Indian rupee were trading up between 0.4% and 0.1%. U.S. benchmark bond yields overnight fell below the 3% mark, ahead of inflation data that is expected to show April consumer price growth to have moderated, helping U.S. equities to close higher for the first time in seven sessions. The dollar index slipped 0.3% ahead of inflation data, further boosting Asian currencies. Meanwhile, China's producer prices in April rose at their slowest pace in a year, while consumer prices accelerated at their fastest pace in five months. "This set of data (producer prices) reflects slower economic growth resulting from the COVID-19 social distancing measures," analysts at ING said. Most equity markets in Asia slid, with Philippine stocks leading declines, down 1.3%. Thai and Singaporean stocks also fell about 0.5% each. Chinese markets, however, held up as half of Shangai achieved "zero-COVID" status, according to authorities, and as the U.S. President said he would consider ending tariffs imposed on China during the Trump era. Stocks in China rose 0.8%, while the yuan gained 0.2%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysian bond yields were unchanged at 4.370% after surprise rate hike ** Malaysia expected to post 4% rise in first-quarter GDP, faster than the reported 3.6% expansion in the previous quarter; data due on Friday ** Sri Lankan protesters, trade group call for new government to take control after prime minister's resignation following day of violence Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0750 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.41 -11.4 <.N2 0.18 -8.95 1 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.11 -5.53 <.SS 0.75 -15.96 > EC> India +0.10 -3.79 <.NS -1.23 -7.57 EI> Indonesi -0.03 -2.13 <.JK 0.35 3.99 a SE> Malaysia +0.07 -4.87 <.KL 0.14 -0.69 SE> Philippi +0.06 -2.43 <.PS -1.27 -6.83 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.09 -6.78 <.KS -0.17 -12.94 > 11> Singapor +0.25 -2.75 <.ST -0.55 2.97 e I> Taiwan +0.03 -6.78 <.TW -0.35 -12.14 II> Thailand -0.30 -3.69 <.SE -0.59 -2.68 TI> (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO