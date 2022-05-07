ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Hardee; Inland...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Worcester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 9-10 NONE 11/05 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 8 NONE 12/05 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.0 0.5 0.7 5 NONE 13/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 4 NONE 13/07 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 4 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT 10 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone, peaking at 7 to 8 feet Today through Thursday morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life- threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 PM Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft TRANSIENT AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Transient areas of dense fog are being observed and are expected to continue through just after sunrise due to a warm, moist airmass in place. Motorists should expect the possibility of driving through these transient areas of dense fog, which would cause rapid drops in visibility. Therefore, use low-beam headlights even after dawn, keep extra distance between vehicles, and drive cautiously overall.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior portions of Maine and New Hampshire today. Today, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 15 and 30 percent. At the same time east to southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening and become variable, with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to one and a half feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents for beaches north of Cape Fear. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Georgetown County. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 4 AM Wednesday morning and 430 PM Wednesday afternoon. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/04 PM 2.4 1.2 1.8 3 None 12/04 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 None 13/05 AM 1.6 0.4 0.9 1 None 13/06 PM 1.4 0.2 0.6 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches across southwestern Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 10:04 AM and 10:46 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 11:06 AM and 11:38 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 11:42 AM and 12:14 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.6 2.0 2.2 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.7 2.1 2.2 1.0 Moderate 12/10 AM 3.5 1.9 2.2 1.0 Moderate 13/12 AM 3.6 2.0 2.0 1.0 Moderate 13/12 PM 3.2 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 14/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODS COUNTY At 346 AM CDT, very gusty winds associated with decaying showers continued to the north and east of Freedom. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Woods County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WOODS COUNTY, OK

