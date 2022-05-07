ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for tomato and rose harissa butter beans

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGWjt_0fW0dcMK00
Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian. Food styling: Emily Kydd. Prop styling: Jennifer Kay. Food assistant: Valeria Russo.

I am going through a period of wanting to be a flâneur. After all the stresses of 2020 (and 2021 and, well, now), this seems a good way to be, and it’s affecting my cooking in that I like my effort-to-reward ratio to be skewed in favour of the reward – hence these brothy, tomato-ey beans that practically cook themselves. If you’re feeling particularly lazy, eat them just as they are (preferably in the garden with a baguette and cold wine) or, to step things up, break open some jarred artichokes and whip out the flatbreads and hummus, for a picky-bits, meze-style meal.

Tomato and rose harissa butter beans

Some harissa spice blends, such as Bart’s, include salt as a primary ingredient, while others use little to no salt, so you’ll need to adjust the seasoning depending on what brand you use. Always measure your rose water into a receptacle, rather than pouring it straight from the bottle into the pan to stop an accidental overpour – there is no way back.

Prep

10 min

Cook

25 min

Serves 2-4

7 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves

, peeled and crushed

1 fresh red chilli, finely chopped

500g large ripe vine tomatoes, grated (compost the skins)

1 tbsp harissa spice blend – I like Bart’s

1 tbsp red-wine vinegar

Scant ¼ tsp rose water

– I like Nielssen Massey

1½ tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

2 x 400g tins butter beans

, not drained

Fine sea salt, to taste

15g fresh dill

2 tbsp lemon juice

(ie, from 1 lemon)

Put four tablespoons of the oil in a medium saucepan on a medium to high heat and, once it’s hot, add the crushed garlic and cook for a minute or two, until the pungent smell disappears (but before the garlic turns beyond pale gold).

Add the chilli, cook for another couple of minutes, then add the grated tomatoes, harissa spice blend, vinegar, rose water and sun-dried tomato paste, and let everything bubble away vivaciously for eight to 10 minutes, until the tomatoes have reduced and the mixture is quite paste-like.

Add the butter beans and the liquid from the tins, mix and leave to cook away for 10 minutes, until the beans are hot and soft. Add the salt a quarter-teaspoon at a time, until the mix tastes just right to you (I used one teaspoon; you may need more).

While the beans are cooking, chop the dill very finely and put it in a small bowl with the lemon juice, the three remaining tablespoons of oil and a quarter-teaspoon of salt.

Transfer the beans to a serving dish, spoon over the lemon and dill oil and serve.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How To Take Your Potato Salad To The Next Level, According To Bobby Flay

As the weather starts to warm up with spring's arrival, you may find yourself thinking ahead to summer cookouts and all the occasions where you want simple, tasty food guaranteed to please a crowd. No outdoor party is complete without a big bowl of potato salad — there's just something about the mixture that pairs so well with grilled meats.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Tomatoes#Rose#Beans#Food Drink
Food Network

Can You Eat White Rice If You're Diabetic?

A cost-effective and satisfying grain, rice is an essential part of so many cuisines. Working as a diabetes educator in clinics, I would see most of my patients want to completely drop white rice (and other refined grains) upon being diagnosed with diabetes. They usually had misconceptions about refined grains being the cause of their diabetes and wanted to do everything possible to get their blood sugars back in a normal range. Despite loving white rice and knowing it was an important part of their culture, many patients would cut it out completely. Similarly, this would happen with foods like corn tortillas, potatoes, refined pasta and bread. So, the question is, do you need to cut out rice if you have diabetes?
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
Popculture

Even More Milk Recalled in New Notice

Before you enjoy your next bowl of cereal, you may want to do a quick check of your milk, because yet another popular vegan milk has just been recalled for containing actual milk. Woolworths on April 20th recalled its Macro Certified Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk and Macro Certified Organic Naturally Sweet Rice Milk after the products were found to contain undeclared milk, posing a possibly life-threatening risk to some consumers.
MILK
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy