Just as it was about to flee after refueling, Italian authorities seized Vladimir Putin’s $700 million Scheherazade megayacht. Way luxurious even by oligarch standards the 460-ft vessel has a cryotherapy chamber, a hospital, two helipads, a submarine, & a hydro massage room.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, how the mighty have fallen! After weeks of investigation, Italian authorities announced late Friday evening that they had impounded the $700 million superyacht Scheherazade. While it is still not directly linked to Russian president Putin, there is evidence that connects the Scheherazade to senior members of the Russian government. Since...

