Cool Sunday with more a few more showers around

By The Weather Authority
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Unusually cool and unsettled weather will stick around for the rest of the weekend. Skies will be cloudy tonight with a few more showers, as well as areas of fog and drizzle overnight. Lows will be in the 40s, with occasional wind gusts over 20 mph.

Mother's Day will be bring more gusty winds and a lot of clouds. There will be threat for a few more scattered showers, although much of the time it will be dry. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s, making it the coolest day in around three weeks. The gusty winds will make it feel even cooler.

Due to the prolonged period of northerly to northeasterly winds the next few days, coastal flood advisories and warnings are in effect from the Northern Neck south to Hampton Roads. Water levels will be one to four feet above normal during high tide cycles.

The first half of the coming week will be dry with a slow moderation in temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, reaching the lower 70s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, but some upper 30s are possible Monday morning northwest of Richmond.

Another area of low pressure will increase rain chances late in the week into next weekend. Highs will mostly be in the 70s.

