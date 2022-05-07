ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

By Dan Weckerly
 4 days ago
Image via Aaron Patterson at Creative Commons.

Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region.

Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.

Scrapple came from the medieval practice of cooking up a reserved piece of pig’s meat to create yet another meal. The English version — black pudding — spread in popularity to mainland Europe where the Dutch added it to their diets.

When those settlers came to America and settled in what became mid-state Pennsylvania (the Pennsylvania Dutch), they brought it with them.

They revised the recipe from one pork leftover to several. The recipe evolved into a process of boiling scraps and bones; simmering the result with cornmeal, wheat flour, spices, and onions; and cooking the mush until it could be pressed into a loaf.

From there, it was sliced, heated, and eaten.

The use of scraps led to a new name: scrapple.

Today, scrapple is still a local favorite. The way it is made remains very similar to the original recipe but many variations have developed over time. Some current recipes include eggs, milk, and vegetables.

The dish has also evolved from being primarily a breakfast accompaniment to become a unique lunch (in a sandwich) or even a dinner entrée.

Read more about scrapple in Philly Bite Magazine.

How to Cope with Annoying Coworkers

If you have your home to yourself during the day, working remotely can be a great experience. You can control everything to create whatever kind of environment is most conducive to you getting work done. Unfortunately, that is not the case when you are back at the office with a...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Vintage Ferris Wheel, Forged in Phoenixville, Returns as Statuary after Long-Term Boardwalk Service

The Asbury Park, N.J., Ferris Wheel, set to return to its site of origin, Phoenixville, albeit in a different form. Phoenixville Borough Council has formally reserved a location where an Asbury Park, N.J. Ferris wheel — a boardwalk mainstay for more than a century that was built with Phoenixville steel — will return in revised form to its birthplace. It is envisioned as a “74-foot statue of Americana,” writes Jerry Carino for The Asbury Park Press.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
In a Move Oscar Will Surely Grouch About, Hugs Return to Sesame Place

These kinds of personal character interactions are returning to Sesame Place.Image via Ohio State University at Creative Commons. Sesame Place, just on the cusp of its full-blown spring/summer 2022 season, is changing a former pandemic-related policy. Suffice to say, Oscar the Grouch will hate it; Elmo will love it. The close proximity character interactions that were sidelined by COVID-19 cautiousness, are back. In other words, it’s hugs all around, reports Laura Smythe for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
As Vintners Are to Fine Wine, This Pair of Discerning New Hope Chocolatiers Are to Decadent Candies

Just a small sampling of the decadent treats at Pierre's Chocolates, New Hope.Image via Pierre's Chocolates, at Facebook. Bucks County’s burnished reputation for creating fine wine is certainly unquestioned. But local vintners aren’t the only gustatory specialists in the area. The sweets produced by Pierre’s Chocolates, New Hope, reflect a similar adherence to exacting standards and old-world precision.
NEW HOPE, PA
