Richland County, OH

Commissioners appoint local attorney to opioid settlement board

By Al Lawrence
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

The Richland County commissioners took the first steps to allow the county to accept opioid lawsuit settlement funds whenever the state makes them available. The board voted Thursday to approve an intergovernmental service agreement to participate in the One Ohio Recovery Foundation and named local attorney Jeff Heck to a regional foundation board that will help develop policy and oversee distribution of the money.

Last year the State of Ohio approved a settlement of a nationwide class action lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors that officials contended helped create an opioid crisis. The settlement included a large payment to help states deal with the results of the crisis.

County Business Manager Andrew Keller told commissioners that “upwards” of $5 billion dollars has been allocated to Ohio, to be administered by the One Ohio Recovery Foundation Board, which will have representatives from 19 regions. Region 19 includes Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Lorain, Erie, Huron and Medina counties.

Keller said the Region 19 board will meet Wednesday to pick a representative to the foundation board, which will hold its first meeting May 16. He said it’s important for Richland County to have a representative on the regional board.

“There’s a lot of money at stake here that is earmarked towards combating addiction and also helping pay for costs associated with fighting the drug problem,” Keller said. “In Richland County, we certainly believe law enforcement should be a critical part of funding because law enforcement have been and continue to be on the front lines of the drug problem.”

Funding allocation yet to be decided

Keller said it is expected that the $5 billion will be distributed across the state over 20 years with a uniform methodology that still needs to be determined. While a majority of the money will be run through the One Ohio Foundation, he said some will be allocated directly to each individual county and will be more flexible to use because local officials will have more control.

Keller did not have any information on how much money Richland County could receive from the opioid settlement. However, a representative of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office told the board in February that the county could receive up to $1.5 million.

The representative said funds could be used for first responders and criminal justice professionals for cross agency/department collaboration and other public safety expenditures relating to the opioid epidemic that address both community statewide supply and demand reduction strategies, including criminal interdiction efforts. They also could be used to train public safety officials and responders in safe-handling practices and precautions when dealing with fentanyl or other drugs.

Vero said Heck was chosen to be the county’s Region 19 representative because he is active in the community in the areas of mental health and mental illness and some of the opioid settlement funding is expected to be directed toward substance abuse. He also noted that Heck’s background as a lawyer will be valuable in dealing with the “complexities” of forming regions and uses for the funds.

Heck and his wife are involved with 33 Forever Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by family and friends of his daughter, who lost a battle with depression in 2019.

In other business, commissioners accepted a $112,400 opioid Fresh Start emergency grant from Area 10 of the Ohio Office of Workforce Development that will allow Catalyst Life Services to provide training, temporary jobs and other services for people suffering from the effects of opioid abuse. They also gave the county Department of Job and Family Services and the Youth and Family Council the authority to receive $266,373 from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities to provide assessments and early intervention services for children birth to age 3 to help in their development.

