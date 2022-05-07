FedEx wants to electrify last-mile delivery; BrightDrop wants to help

FedEx Corp. wants to electrify last-mile delivery.

To do so, the Memphis-based company recently announced a partnership with BrightDrop , a tech startup from General Motors.

“FedEx has been a fantastic partner,” said Steve Hornyak, BrightDrop’s chief revenue officer. “They’re fully committed, like our parent company General Motors, towards carbon neutrality.

“It was a great alignment between two large, existing global players in moving forward down this path of last-mile electrification,” Hornyak said.

A tech startup from GM

First announced in January 2021, BrightDrop is focused on delivering a system of connected products that target first and last-mile delivery customers, as well as cloud-based software.

Steve Hornyak

“It’s really the building of an ecosystem, much more so than just a vehicle,” Hornyak said. “While there is the vehicle, there’s the interconnected software and components. We’re about bringing efficiencies to the first and last mile, electrification and decarbonization.”

And while it’s a wholly-owned subsidiary of GM, BrightDrop functions more like a startup than an arm of one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world.

Instead of basing its headquarters in Michigan like GM, BrightDrop’s CEO — technology entrepreneur and investor Travis Katz — is based in Palo Alto, California, the heart of Silicon Valley. About 100 software developers also work from the Palo Alto office.

BrightDrop’s Stephen Marlin deliverse packages in an electric Zevo 600. (Photo by FedEx)

“Think of General Motors as our outsourced contract manufacturer and engineering company for the vehicle and also our captive venture capital arm,” Hornyak said. “I’m not a car guy. I’m a software tech startup accelerator, and I get the best of both worlds between startup innovation speed and the backing of this giant behemoth (GM) that has over 100 years of proof of execution.”

In its first year of operation, BrightDrop has made EV deals with Walmart — which agreed to reserve 5,000 vehicles — and fleet management company Merchants Fleet, which made plans to order 18,000 vehicles.

BrightDrop is also at work on its Trace e-cart, an electric cart designed to transport goods over short distances.

FedEx entered into a pilot program with BrightDrop in 2021 to test the Trace (the reverse spelling of “e-cart”), and FedEx later announced it would expand testing of the new technology to 10 additional markets starting in 2022.

“We’ve got a rapid-load mechanism that can get them off the vehicle in under a minute,” Hornyak said of the Trace. “They’re secured, you can track them, and they’re electrified. After the vehicle pulls away, you've eliminated the tailpipe idling time in congested cities.”

In 2022, BrightDrop announced it would take over a 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Ontario, Canada, to start manufacturing on a larger scale.

All the automation that we’ve already built and tested in a separate plant, where we’re building the vehicles for FedEx today, is being transported (to Canada), and we’ll be in high volume production before the end of this year,” Hornyak said.

Business with FedEx

FedEx wants to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040.

To do so , the logistics giant is focused on fuel conservation, aircraft modernization, acquiring EVs and supporting policy measure to “enhance the availability and affordability of low-carbon fuels.”

FedEx is also focused on electrifying last-mile delivery, a goal that led to two order commitments with BrightDrop.

FedEx became BrightDrop’s first customer in December 2021 after it received 500 orders of the Zevo 600, which has an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge.

“Our need for reliable, sustainable transportation has never been more important,” said Richard Smith, who was recently named FedEx Express president and CEO, in 2021. “BrightDrop is a perfect example of the innovations we are adopting to transform our company as time-definite express transportation continues to grow.”

Less than a month after receiving its first BrightDrop EVs, FedEx committed to ordering 2,000 more units.

“They’ve committed to the first several thousand vehicles, and it will only go up from there,” Hornyak said.

Honryak said that while the first deployments will be in California, FedEx has plans for extending its BrightDrop fleet across the U.S.

Most recently, FedEx and BrightDrop worked together to set the Guinness World Record title for greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge.

Driving the Zevo 600, Stephen Marlin completed the nearly 260-mile trip from New York City to Washington, D.C., on a single charge. Marlin stopped at a couple of destinations along the route, including landmarks in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

“Stephen, who is a sales engineer on my team, has been with GM for a long time, and for him to be able to do that was a great experience for him and for Fedex,” Hornyak said. “So, coming out with a vehicle that’s a 250-mile vehicle, we’re seeing that our customers don’t have range anxiety. Plus, they could actually deploy more vehicles because you don’t have to charge them every day.”