Wright County, MN

Another Busy Spring Weekend in Wright County

By Tim Matthews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another busy weekend in the Wright County area. Spring Clean-Ups are going on today in the cities of Cokato at the Public Works Garage, and in Rockford at the Public Works Building. Residents of those cities can dispose of various items for a...

