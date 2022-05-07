ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Clarendon man assaults family member

By Harrison Gereau
CLARENDON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – Troopers with the Vermont State Police were told about a family fight on Moulton Road in Clarendon around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning. Through investigation, police say they were able to determine that Winter Holland-Levine, 37, had physically assaulted a family member.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. The Vermont Superior Court was contacted and Holland-Levine was released on court-imposed conditions and a citation to appear in person on May 9 at 12:30 p.m.

