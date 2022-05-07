ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA The combination of relative humidity values dropping to between 15 to 30 percent this afternoon, northeast winds gusting to 15 mph, and full sunshine will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread again today across Northeast Pennsylvania where full green up has not yet occurred. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which has determined a High Fire Danger Rating in Northeast Pennslyvania for today.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior portions of Maine and New Hampshire today. Today, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 15 and 30 percent. At the same time east to southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening and become variable, with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * Warm air temperatures today in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s across Lake Champlain, and around 50 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! ...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Across Northern New York and Vermont Today Fuels remain abnormally dry across the North Country according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This, combined with low relative humidity values of 15 to 25% may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to grow quickly. For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODS COUNTY At 346 AM CDT, very gusty winds associated with decaying showers continued to the north and east of Freedom. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Woods County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WOODS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior portions of Maine and New Hampshire today. Today, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 15 and 30 percent. At the same time east to southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening and become variable, with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest wind, with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers in the morning will likely reduce visibility. Roads may also become slushy and snow covered.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Developing this Afternoon continuing into Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, the Tetons. * WHEN...This afternoon through Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although snow showers will develop over Yellowstone and the Absarokas this afternoon, accumulating snowfall is not expected until late tonight. This will include Teton and Togwotee Passes. Plan your travel accordingly.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Major; Woods; Woodward Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of Woods, northeastern Custer, western Alfalfa, Blaine, eastern Dewey, Major and east central Woodward Counties through 445 AM CDT At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated pockets of very gusty winds associated with decaying showers and thunderstorms in an area extending from 8 miles west of Alva to 4 miles northwest of Longdale. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Watonga, Alva, Fairview, Cherokee, Okeene, Waynoka, Canton, Carmen, Cleo Springs, Longdale, Aline, Burlington, Hitchcock, Dacoma, Oakwood, Lambert, Canton Lake, Avard, Orienta and Orion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft TRANSIENT AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Transient areas of dense fog are being observed and are expected to continue through just after sunrise due to a warm, moist airmass in place. Motorists should expect the possibility of driving through these transient areas of dense fog, which would cause rapid drops in visibility. Therefore, use low-beam headlights even after dawn, keep extra distance between vehicles, and drive cautiously overall.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .Hot temperatures will lead to low relative humidity across far southwestern Nebraska this afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions across far southwestern Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent Wednesday and as low as 11 percent possible Thursday. * Temperatures...In the lower 90s today and upper 80s Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT 10 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone, peaking at 7 to 8 feet Today through Thursday morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life- threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 PM Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

