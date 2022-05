PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people are dead, including two pedestrians, after an out-of-control SUV slammed into a SEPTA Station in Kensington overnight Tuesday. The driver of the SUV was also killed in the crash. Police tell CBS3 they haven’t found any skid marks or any sign the driver of the SUV was trying to stop before crashing against the wall of SEPTA’s Allegheny Station. Officers on duty at Kensington and Allegheny Avenues saw and heard the vehicle traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue from F Street at a “very high rate of speed” around 2:45 a.m. The officer says the SUV was on...

