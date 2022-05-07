Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaways in DeLand, St. Cloud

A recent Farm Share event in Orlando (WFTV)

Families in Volusia and Osceola counties will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold food giveaways in DeLand and St. Cloud.

In DeLand, Farm Share is holding the distribution event in conjunction with First Presbyterian Church of Deland and Society of St. Andrew.

The May 7 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at:

724 N Woodland Blvd., Deland, Fla. 32720

See the map below for event location:

In St. Cloud, Farm Share is partnering with The Mercy Foundation.

This giveaway is also planned to start at 9 a.m. and will be held at Holopaw Community Center, located at:

8801 Community Center Rd., St. Cloud, Fla. 34773

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution event will be drive-thru style to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of everyone who participates, organizers said.

Attendees must also wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Both of Saturday’s food giveaways will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

