Delaware County, PA

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Delaware County Continues to Trend Upward

By David Bjorkgren
 4 days ago
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware County has continued to increase in the past two weeks and is still considered very high, according to The New York Times. Last week, there was an average of 119 new daily cases reported in the...

