Presidential Election

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Ex-POTUS Donald Trump To Derail Duchess' 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Plans? Prince Harry's Wife Received Another Sad News After Netflix Series Cancellation

By Jaja Agpalo
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry have become a favorite subject of criticism since they were first romantically linked to each other in late 2015. Some royal followers suggested that the former Suits actress does not qualify to become the duke's wife and a member of the royal family. In...

HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
Prince Andrew Shock: Duke Of York And Sarah Ferguson 'Totally Blindsided' Buckingham Palace Aides With 'Cringy' Instagram Posts Using HRH Title

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have maintained their close friendship despite being divorced several years ago. Just recently, many were shocked about the Duke of York's post on his ex-wife's Instagram account, especially because he signed it with his HRH title when the Queen already ordered him never to use it again.
CELEBRITIES
Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

14 adorable photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie to celebrate his third birthday

Friday is a big day for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as the young tot marks his third birthday. The youngster, alongside his sister Lilibet, are being raised as private citizens instead of members of the royal family, but parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often share insights about the new milestones that Archie has reached or funny moments – including popping up during their video calls!
WORLD

