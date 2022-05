T-Rexes and giraffes and more, oh my. If you've been on a search for a home that doubles as a personal Jurassic Park, look no further than this Cleveland house (3553 Bosworth Road). For $162,000, this dinosaur/wildlife haven, which has 3 beds and 3 baths and statues in the front and back yards depicting creatures from the Triassic period and otherwise, could be yours.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO