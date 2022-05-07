KHS choir and piano concert set for May 10

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Ridgeland’s Recreation and Parks announced the concert date for Pepsi Pops at Old Trace Park has been moved to Friday, May 13. Tickets purchased prior to date change will be honored. Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the gate. Tickets for children ages four to 18 are $5. […]

RIDGELAND, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO