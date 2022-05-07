ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Forecast: Clear and a little chilly

By Reece Cole
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17i6Fz_0fW0HuZO00

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Dry conditions settle in this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The best Mother's Day gift this year will be the forecast! Plenty of sun is in store for Mother's Day, with just some high/mid level clouds arriving during the afternoon hours and high temperatures in the upper 60s! By next week, heat and humidity will increase into the low/mid 80s! We expect a long, dry, warm stretch of weather through (perhaps all) of next week. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool. Patchy frost possible. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MOTHER'S DAY : Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing high/mid level clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southeast 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s. Breezy Southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph and 35 mph gusts.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm! Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Highs in the mid 80s. Isolated shower possible north of Grand Rapids.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

