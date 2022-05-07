Bellingham boys lacrosse routs Milford thanks to seven goals from FPU commit Connor Henchey

BELLINGHAM — As the clock ran down on the Bellingham boys lacrosse team's dominating 13-1 win over Milford, senior midfielder Connor Henchey stood in the Blackhawks' offensive zone waiting for another opportunity to score one more goal.

Moments earlier, Henchey scored career goal No. 99 off of a Scarlet Hawk (0-8) turnover extending Bellingham's lead to 12.

"Yeah I knew (how close I was)," Henchey said. "I have a little note in my phone that I keep a little too much track of sometimes, but I was definitely keeping track today."

Henchey needed to score eight goals against Milford on Thursday to reach the century mark. He ended up scoring seven, one shy of 100.

"Connor is a really special player," Blackhawks coach Steve Linehan said. "We don't have too many kids who come through here that are lacrosse first kids and he is that. Everything that he does training-wise in the offseason is for lacrosse."

Not only is Henchey going for a milestone goal, but he also recently committed to play lacrosse at Div. 2 Franklin Pierce University.

Henchey acknowledged that the recruiting process was a grind. But he was impressed with Franklin Pierce's New Hampshire campus and concluded it would be the best fit for him.

"They have a great coaching staff up there," he said, "and have a great system of which I think I will succeed in."

The Ravens are in their first season of the Devin Callahan era. Callahan took over the program after FPU went 5-7 in the final season under former head coach Rick Senatore who spent 12 seasons with the program. Callahan served as an assistant on Senatore's staff last season before becoming head coach for the 2022 season.

Franklin Pierce concluded its season on April 26 with a 6-7 record.

While Henchey accomplished one lifelong goal to play collegiate lacrosse, his next goal will literally be No. 100. But with seven games left in the season, he has to score 37 more goals to set the new program record of 136 career goals set by Mic Flynn in 2019.

"Mic, he was kind of my mentor," Henchey said. "I've been kind of chasing him ever since."

According to Linehan, Henchey was one of the leaders of the Bellingham Youth Lacrosse program.

"(Henchey) was one of the first to come all the way up through the youth program," Linehan said. "When he came to high school, he was prepared to play lacrosse at this level and as he has grown each year he has built the leadership skills and the two-handed playing, so he has really rounded out his game."

Even when Henchey is doubled or tripled teamed by opposing defenses, he still either finds an open teammate and is able to impact the game even without scoring.

"He's a very unselfish player," Linehan said. "The other day Hopkinton shut him down completely ... so Connor just backed a defender out of the offensive zone and let us play five against five with our other players so their best defender is wasted (outside the zone) and can't help.

"Connor recognized that and said, 'Ok, if that is what you are going to do, our team has a better chance with their best defender out of the picture,' and that is how we were able to take Hopkinton to overtime."

It wasn't just Henchey, Thursday night. Junior Liam Keating got in on the scoring action too recording a hat-trick in the win, highlighting the team's deep bench compared with previous seasons.

"The biggest difference this year is that we are more balanced on offense," Linehan said. "The last couple of years I think Connor was our only offensive weapon."

Henchey, who also had two assists in Thursday's win over the Scarlet Hawks has been a tremendous leader for some of the younger kids on the team.

"I love it," Keating said. "He's a great player and I love watching him (score) goals. He's a smart player on the field, he looks for the open lane and takes it."

Ethan Winter is a senior multimedia sports journalist at the Daily News. He can be reached at ewinter@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWints.