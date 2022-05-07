Ashland hires a new principal for the Mindess School. She starts July 1

ASHLAND — After a prolonged search that initially resulted in no permanent principal, Mindess Elementary School has named its new leader.

Jenna Larrenaga will begin a three-year contract on July 1, the school district announced Thursday. She has served as assistant principal of C.T. Douglas Elementary School in Acton since 2013.

In a statement, Larrenaga said her current school is set to move into a new building in June.

"I’m grateful I participated in the process of visioning and ultimately moving a school into a new building, and I’m even more grateful that I can bring that expertise to the Mindess School building project,” she said.

Before her current role, she was a general educator for a combined 14 years at Bedford Public Schools and Lawrence Public Schools.

She holds a master's degree in elementary education from Boston College and a bachelor's degree in French literature and psychology from George Washington University. She has completed the MESPA CPAL program in conjunction with Lesley University for principal/assistant principal licensure and also holds a special education administrator license.

Claudia Bennett, Mindess' current principal, is retiring at the end of this school year.

Last month, the district announced that it would continue to search for a permanent principal after its preferred candidate, Providence middle school principal Roy Demetri Sermons, declined an offer.

At the time, the other two finalists for the post were administrators with ties to Framingham Public Schools: Frank Rothwell, principal at Brophy Elementary School; and Purnima DeMorais, who was principal at Harmony Grove Elementary School from 2018-21 but is now interim principal at North Street School in Tewksbury.

In an email to the Daily News, Superintendent of Schools James Adams said the district held another search, resulting in Larrenaga's appointment. In a statement, he thanked the Mindess screening committee for the recommendation.

"After meeting with Ms. Larrenaga and checking her references, it was clear she is the right choice to become the next David Mindess School principal,” Adams said. “She not only possesses the requisite skill set to be an outstanding principal but is also well versed in curriculum and instruction."

Mindess Elementary School, at 90 Concord St., serves grades 3-5.

Zane Razzaq writes about education. Reach her at 508-626-3919 or zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.