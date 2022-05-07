ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Rawlins FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 The National Weather Service in Goodland has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley, Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014...028...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODS COUNTY At 346 AM CDT, very gusty winds associated with decaying showers continued to the north and east of Freedom. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Woods County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WOODS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Worcester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 9-10 NONE 11/05 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 8 NONE 12/05 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.0 0.5 0.7 5 NONE 13/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 4 NONE 13/07 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 4 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
#Carroll Flood Watch#Central#Eastern Allegany#Extreme Western Allegany#Eastern Grant#Eastern Mineral#Western Grant#Western Mineral
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging off of vehicles. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for East Sweetwater County, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Rock Springs and Green River HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, possible. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County Lower Elevations, Rock Springs and Green River and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of blowing snow will be possible across Sweetwater County during the morning hours.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland There will be an enhanced potential for brush fire spread today into early this evening as NE winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph help dry out the low levels. The forecast relative humidity decreases to around 30 percent this afternoon into early evening. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kingfisher, northeastern Blaine, southwestern Garfield and southeastern Major Counties through 415 AM CDT At 335 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated gusty winds associated with decaying thunderstorms in an area extending from 5 miles south of Fairview to 7 miles east of Greenfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Hennessey, Okeene, Dover, Drummond, Ames, Hitchcock, Loyal, Homestead, Southard, Omega and Lacey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 03:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PUEBLO HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Baca County in southeastern Colorado Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Bent County in southeastern Colorado Areas of strong gusty winds from decaying thunderstorms over western Kansas will continue over Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties through the early morning hours. Southerly wind gusts to 55 to 65 mph will be possible. Wind gusts over 60 mph have been observed in the Lamar area at 2 AM this morning.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

