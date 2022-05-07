ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:47:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/04 AM 3.3 0.8 1.1 None 11/05 PM 3.5 1.0 1.3 Minor 12/05 AM 2.9 0.4 0.7 None 12/06 PM 2.8 0.3 0.4 None 13/06 AM 2.5 -0.0 0.3 None 13/06 PM 2.8 0.3 0.1 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Rawlins FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 The National Weather Service in Goodland has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 4:42 AM and 5:00 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
#Central
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Toole, and Eastern Pondera. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 4 AM Wednesday morning and 430 PM Wednesday afternoon. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/04 PM 2.4 1.2 1.8 3 None 12/04 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 None 13/05 AM 1.6 0.4 0.9 1 None 13/06 PM 1.4 0.2 0.6 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest wind, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...Through the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area below 7500 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding in low-lying areas caused by ice effects and/or an ice jam is occurring. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River at McGrath. * WHEN...Until midnight AKDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1149 PM AKDT, observers reported ice effects from breakup, and a possible ice jam on the Kuskokwim River is causing river levels to rise and flood areas near the airport at McGrath. Flooding of low-lying areas will continue until the ice flushes and/or the ice jam releases. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 03:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PUEBLO HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Baca County in southeastern Colorado Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Bent County in southeastern Colorado Areas of strong gusty winds from decaying thunderstorms over western Kansas will continue over Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties through the early morning hours. Southerly wind gusts to 55 to 65 mph will be possible. Wind gusts over 60 mph have been observed in the Lamar area at 2 AM this morning.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

