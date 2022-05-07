ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 07:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley, Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014...028...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Rawlins FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002 AND 080 The National Weather Service in Goodland has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Clark County, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODS COUNTY At 346 AM CDT, very gusty winds associated with decaying showers continued to the north and east of Freedom. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Woods County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WOODS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to one and a half feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Worcester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 9-10 NONE 11/05 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 8 NONE 12/05 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.0 0.5 0.7 5 NONE 13/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 4 NONE 13/07 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 4 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kingfisher, northeastern Blaine, southwestern Garfield and southeastern Major Counties through 415 AM CDT At 335 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated gusty winds associated with decaying thunderstorms in an area extending from 5 miles south of Fairview to 7 miles east of Greenfield. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Hennessey, Okeene, Dover, Drummond, Ames, Hitchcock, Loyal, Homestead, Southard, Omega and Lacey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:47:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 03:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PUEBLO HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Baca County in southeastern Colorado Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Bent County in southeastern Colorado Areas of strong gusty winds from decaying thunderstorms over western Kansas will continue over Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties through the early morning hours. Southerly wind gusts to 55 to 65 mph will be possible. Wind gusts over 60 mph have been observed in the Lamar area at 2 AM this morning.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dust likely originating off Red Lake which could greatly reduce the visibility on Pierce Ferry Road and Antares Road.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibilities on roadways.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest wind, with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers in the morning will likely reduce visibility. Roads may also become slushy and snow covered.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area below 7500 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents for beaches north of Cape Fear. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Georgetown County. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT 10 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone, peaking at 7 to 8 feet Today through Thursday morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life- threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 PM Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

