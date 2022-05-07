ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

Flood Watch issued for Northern Fauquier, Western Loudoun by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland There will be an enhanced potential for brush fire spread today into early this evening as NE winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph help dry out the low levels. The forecast relative humidity decreases to around 30 percent this afternoon into early evening. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Toole, and Eastern Pondera. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * Warm air temperatures today in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s across Lake Champlain, and around 50 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! ...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Across Northern New York and Vermont Today Fuels remain abnormally dry across the North Country according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This, combined with low relative humidity values of 15 to 25% may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to grow quickly. For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 4 AM Wednesday morning and 430 PM Wednesday afternoon. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Wednesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/04 PM 2.4 1.2 1.8 3 None 12/04 AM 2.3 1.1 1.6 2 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 None 13/05 AM 1.6 0.4 0.9 1 None 13/06 PM 1.4 0.2 0.6 2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 10:04 AM and 10:46 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 11:06 AM and 11:38 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 11:42 AM and 12:14 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.6 2.0 2.2 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.7 2.1 2.2 1.0 Moderate 12/10 AM 3.5 1.9 2.2 1.0 Moderate 13/12 AM 3.6 2.0 2.0 1.0 Moderate 13/12 PM 3.2 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 14/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains, La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Southern Clark County. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Woods The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 330 AM CDT, strong wind gusts associated wit a severe thunderstormh decaying thunderstorms were located 6 miles northwest of Alva, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Woods County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WOODS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Worcester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 9-10 NONE 11/05 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 8 NONE 12/05 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.0 0.5 0.7 5 NONE 13/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 4 NONE 13/07 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 4 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging off of vehicles. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 5:00 AM and 5:18 PM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA The combination of relative humidity values dropping to between 15 to 30 percent this afternoon, northeast winds gusting to 15 mph, and full sunshine will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread again today across Northeast Pennsylvania where full green up has not yet occurred. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which has determined a High Fire Danger Rating in Northeast Pennslyvania for today.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass and breezy conditions will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across interior portions of Maine and New Hampshire today. Today, relative humidity values will decrease to low levels between 15 and 30 percent. At the same time east to southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph will continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind gusts are expected to diminish later this evening and become variable, with increasing relative humidity values. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley, Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Continue to monitor for forecast updates and be prepared to adjust any planned burning. Take notice of any local burn bans. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Thomas; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 014...028...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS

