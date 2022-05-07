ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYT: The Statistical Upward Crawl of Local COVID-19 Infections Continues

By Dan Weckerly
Image via Sandra Seitamaa at Unsplash.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bucks County continues to crawl upward, erasing progress in finally putting the pandemic to rest. Over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times, residents still face a “very high” chance of infection.

Last week, there was an average of 116 new daily cases reported in the county, a 56 percent increase compared to the two weeks prior.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 6 residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 125,424 reported cases.

January 2022 remains the month with the highest number of average cases in Bucks County.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by 24 percent since the last week in April. Deaths remained roughly the same, with an average of just less than one daily fatality over that period.

Meanwhile, as of May 5, the number of fully vaccinated people in the county is at 73 percent. This includes 77 percent of fully vaccinated residents aged 5 and up and 95 percent of fully vaccinated people aged 65 and up.

Read more about the rising crawl of COVID-19 case numbers at The New York Times.

