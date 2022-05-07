ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What happens next at Chelsea after Todd Boehly agrees to pay £4.25bn for club?

By Sports Team
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago

US business tycoon Todd Boehly has agreed a £4.25billion deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state of play at Stamford Bridge.

How was the deal agreed?

Boehly and his consortium partners have battled past a host of suitors to strike a deal to buy Chelsea for the highest price ever paid for a sports club. Former British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca had joined Boehly in the final three bidding to buy the Blues. Boehly and his partners brokered a deal with New York merchant bank the Raine Group, handling the sale on Chelsea’s behalf. Chelsea eventually announced the agreement in the early hours of Saturday.

So what happens now?

Boehly and his partners must pass the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ tests, before the UK Government will then sign off the sale by granting a new licence for the deal to be completed.

Why is Chelsea being sold?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCWY8_0fW0AuJv00
Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale in March (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Wire)

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven his links to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin. Abramovich’s ownership was left untenable, with the Russian-Israeli billionaire selling Chelsea after 19 years at the Stamford Bridge helm.

Are there any remaining concerns around the sale?

Abramovich cannot profit from the sale under the terms of his sanctions, but the Chelsea owner has long since pledged to donate all proceeds to a charitable foundation to aid victims of the war in Ukraine. The Government must agree to Abramovich’s plans to set up an independently run charitable foundation to handle the distribution of those funds. Abramovich wants to write off his £1.5bn loan to Chelsea, but the sanctions currently block such a move. Chelsea and the Government expect to find a resolution, with the Boehly sale agreement paving the way for the deal to be completed.

Who else is involved in the winning consortium?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKCP7_0fW0AuJv00
The co-owners of Los Angeles Dodgers have won the race to buy Chelsea (Mark J. Terrill/AP) (AP)

Clearlake Capital will take the majority shareholding, with co-founder Behdad Eghbali taking the lead on all things Chelsea from the California-based investment firm. Boehly’s LA Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter adds yet more sports administration expertise, while Swiss magnate Hansjorg Wyss is also involved.

What if the deal were to hit an unlikely snag?

Chelsea and the Raine Group could turn to one of the previous bidders should any problems arise with Boehly’s offer. Though this now seems highly unlikely, Broughton’s bid would be expected to be progressed first should Boehly hit any trouble. Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears further removed from the picture. Britain’s richest man tabled a last-ditch offer for the Blues last week, but did so outside of the official sale process. Raine rejected the bid out of hand, but despite that the 69-year-old had refused to admit defeat on his candidacy.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chelsea’s route to the FA Cup final

Chelsea have reached their third FA Cup final in a row and will take on Liverpool in the final on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency looks at the Blues’ route to another Wembley showdown. Chelsea 5 Chesterfield 1 (third round, Jan 8) Chelsea cruised through their opening encounter,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Club#British Airways#Boston Celtics Co#The Raine Group#The Premier League#The Uk Government#Russian
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures. Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Football rumours: West Ham identify Ollie Watkins as primary summer target

West Ham’s search for a new striker has come to a close, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins earmarked as the club’s primary transfer target. The Guardian says West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to bolster his squad up front, with the club willing to test Villa’s resolve over the 26-year-old when the transfer window opens. Watkins has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals for club and country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy