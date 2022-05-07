ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

After seven years, Saint Joseph’s University President Mark Reed is leaving his position. He’ll essentially take the same job, president, at Loyola University Chicago. His first day there, August 15, was part of Ryan Mulligan’s report for the

By Christine Tarlecki
 4 days ago
Image via FaceBook.

Philadelphia Business Journal.

The move comes as SJU nears the completion of its merger with the University of Sciences. Provost Cheryl McConnell will serve as the school’s interim president.

“I have every confidence in the university’s unfolding plans and trajectory,” said Reed. “Saint Joseph’s is in the midst of one of the most exciting chapters of its nearly 175-year history.”

Reed, who was named the first non-Jesuit president of the university in 2015, was slated to oversee the combined school after Paul Katz, USciences President, announced his retirement prior to the union.

The joining of the two institutions is expected to be final on June 1. After Reed’s departure, McConnell will be in charge of overseeing the schools’ integration ahead of the fall semester.

Reed is a Philadelphia native who came to Saint Joseph’s from Fairfield University, where he served as senior vice president and chief of staff. During his seven years with the City Line Ave. institution, he doubled its endowment to $410 million.

Read more about Saint Joseph’s University and Mark Reed in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Related
Gwynedd Mercy Directs Largest Gift It’s Ever Received to New Healthcare-Career Training Center

Gwynedd Mercy University will use a record-setting grant to establish a high-tech training program for nursing students. The largest gift in the history of Gwynedd Mercy University will lead to the establishment of a unique approach to training local healthcare professionals. Ryan Mulligan reported on the largesse in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County, PA
