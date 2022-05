New England is full of family-friendly adventures, and two indoor water parks are among the best in the U.S., according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best indoor water parks in the U.S. on Friday. The list includes Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, which has a location in Fitchburg, ranking at No. 7, and Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park in North Conway, N.H., ranking at No. 8.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO