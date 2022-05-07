ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

After Two-Decade Search, Historic Church in Wayne Debuts Million-Dollar, Custom-Made Organ

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLp8H_0fW0ALrq00

St. Katharine of Siena Parish in Wayne has been on a quest to replace its organ for more than two decades, and the long search has finally ended, according to a report from Main Line Tonight.

The church recently debuted its new pipe organ handmade by Fratelli Ruffatti, a world-renowned organ builder in Padua, Italy. This stunning instrument cost $1 million.

St. Katharine had been using the same organ that was given by a generous donor in 1965, when a new church building replaced the outdated structure from 1895. However, because that organ had previously been used at an organ teachers’ convention, it was not meant for church use, as it lacked features such as a sensitive volume control.

After years of costly repairs, the church started looking for a new organ in 1995. Monsignor Hans Brouwers, St. Katharine’s pastor, and church leaders worked with the finance committee to find the best solution.

Finally, an agreement with Fratelli Ruffatti was signed in 2018. After a pandemic-related delay, the organ arrived at the church in February 2022.

After a three-week installation, it finally debuted over Easter.

Read more about the new organ at Main Line Tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Vita Education Services, Doylestown, Celebrates Half-Century of Changing Lives, One Lesson at a Time

Vita Education Services has a half-century of experience helping adults continue and finish their educations. Vita Education Services, Doylestown, marked its 50th year of service to Bucks County residents and families in need of a scholastic leg up. Its student support includes:. Literacy and GED preparation. Family literacy instruction. Cognitive...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Citing Exciting Sites: Visit Pa. Spotlights Small Businesses That Excel in Serving Tourists… And Locals

Peddler's Village, understandably recommended by Visit Pa. for small-business excellence in serving tourists. Visit Pa. has compiled a list of recommendable small businesses for travelers to the Keystone State. Two of these gems are in our own backyard; some others are close enough for a stop-in. All are worth supporting from the standpoint of helping local economies and experiencing some unique shopping and dining.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Pipe Organ#Easter#Italy#Historic Church#Siena Parish
BUCKSCO.Today

Rita’s Italian Ice in Warrington Thanks K9 Officer Team for Licking Local Crime

This week, Officer Murphy of the Warrington Police Department received a tangible thank-you for his work. He consumed the honorific — a vanilla custard — in only a matter of seconds and found its topping to be especially delicious. The frosty snack didn’t come with fudge, a cherry, or candies. It was crowned with a dog biscuit, which Murphy, a K9 corps member, perhaps liked best of all.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Upper Dublin Writer and His Grandson Explore a Family Tree Splintered by the Holocaust

Upper Dublin author Richard Bank and his grandson, Hayden, have been working on a project together to tell their family history, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc. Bank, who once practiced law, has been writing since he was 15. His true passion turned into an Auschwitz-related trilogy. Feig, I Am Terezin, and The Tree of Sorrow, exploring his family’s past and the Holocaust.
DUBLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Berks Weekly

31st annual World War II Weeknd set for June at Reading Regional Airport

For the past thirty years, aviation enthusiasts worldwide have met the first weekend in June at the Reading Regional Airport, the former General Carl A. Spaatz Army Airfield. They come to honor our World War Two Veterans, chat with reenactors, enjoy period entertainment, and be thrilled by aerial flight demonstrations performed by authentic World War Two aircraft.
READING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy