After Two-Decade Search, Historic Church in Wayne Debuts Million-Dollar, Custom-Made Organ

St. Katharine of Siena Parish in Wayne has been on a quest to replace its organ for more than two decades, and the long search has finally ended, according to a report from Main Line Tonight.

The church recently debuted its new pipe organ handmade by Fratelli Ruffatti, a world-renowned organ builder in Padua, Italy. This stunning instrument cost $1 million.

St. Katharine had been using the same organ that was given by a generous donor in 1965, when a new church building replaced the outdated structure from 1895. However, because that organ had previously been used at an organ teachers’ convention, it was not meant for church use, as it lacked features such as a sensitive volume control.

After years of costly repairs, the church started looking for a new organ in 1995. Monsignor Hans Brouwers, St. Katharine’s pastor, and church leaders worked with the finance committee to find the best solution.

Finally, an agreement with Fratelli Ruffatti was signed in 2018. After a pandemic-related delay, the organ arrived at the church in February 2022.

After a three-week installation, it finally debuted over Easter.

