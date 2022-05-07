ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewSpring Capital in Radnor: Time to Invest in the Doughnuts

By Dan Weckerly
 4 days ago
Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Owners Steve Cook (left) and Michael Solomonov checkout doughnuts for Federal Donuts.

Radnor-based NewSpring Capital has lately had a hankering for doughnuts, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The private-investment group manages $2.5 billion for investors. It’s put that money into growth companies like medical devices, business software, specialty manufacturers and retailers.

Last month, though, it bought a big stake in Philadelphia-based Federal Donuts and its 11 stores.

This year, NewSpring got a controlling stake when it added more than 40 franchised stores under the Duck Donuts chain, based in Mechanicsburg.

So why does NewSpring think there’s dough in doughnuts?

NewSpring partners Satya Ponnuru and Patrick Sugrue joined the firm in 2020 and launched a new strategy to invest in small companies with great brands that could support an accelerated growth plan and grow faster than the larger economy.

Ponnuru said both companies have great brands with customer value propositions that are “off the charts, and the ability to grow substantially.”

Sugrue added that franchising as an investment vehicle has been a good place to put your money for a long time.

“It’s all about really knowing your brands — and being able to follow consumer trends, recognize which are fads and which have staying power,” Sugrue said.

Financing Your New Vacation Property

Penn Community Bank has the tools and the experience to confidently advise vacation home buyers. Finding the right vacation home in a location of choice, with all desired amenities, that fits the budget, with a proper timeline established to maximize the investment, whose offer has been accepted by the seller is cause for great celebration.
REAL ESTATE
