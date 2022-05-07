ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfqcY_0fW09Q1z00

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to score in a fifth consecutive Premier League match in a row as Manchester United travel to Brighton today.

Ronaldo has bagged six goals in his last four appearances, following a hat-trick at Norwich and strikes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brighton host Man United

Monday’s win over the Bees ended a run of three games without a win for United, but they are behind in points having played more games than Arsenal and Tottenham.

Victory over Brighton would leave United needing one more point from their final match of the season at Crystal Palace to secure sixth place.

Here’s all you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick-off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday 7 May.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; March, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Caicedo; Trossard, Mac Allister, Gross; Welbeck

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Mata; Ronaldo

Odds

Brighton: 7/4

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 6/4

Prediction

Neither team has much to play for as we come to the end of the season. United were much improved against Brentford but their struggles with consistency means they are more likely to revert to type. Brighton 2-2 Manchester United

