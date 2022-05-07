Clarinda Police Department to conduct memorial service for National Police Officers’ Memorial Week

(Clarinda) The President of the United States and the United States Congress has declared the week of May 15-21, 2022, as National Police Officers’ Memorial Week.

On Wednesday, May 18th, at 2:00 p.m. the Clarinda Police Department will conduct a memorial service at the Clarinda Cemetery Armed Services Flag Stand/ Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Clarinda Chief of Police Keith Brothers and his staff cordially invites the public to attend the memorial service and pay tribute to those law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Seventy-three federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were feloniously and intentionally killed in the line of duty in 2021, according to preliminary data provided by the FBI. This is the highest number of law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

In the event of inclement weather, the memorial service will be cancelled.