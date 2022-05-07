ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fish Iowa offers webinar on kayak fishing basics

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Area) Kayak safety will be the focus of a webinar being offered by the Iowa DNR.

May 16th from 6-7 p.m. is when the zoom session will take place. “We are starting to see a lot more kayaks at our lakes, rivers, and streams. What an inexpensive way to get out on the water. Use these kayaks to get out where the fish are.”

Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes says the session will have an emphasis on precautions while fishing from a kayak. “You see a lot of people doing it. There is some gear you can add to your kayak that is going to help you. Things like anchors, depth finders, and rod holders. From my experience watching people fish out of kayaks, wind is a big enemy. It’s hard to hold their spot and paddle and manage that fishing rod all at the same time.”

To register for the event log on to IowaDNR.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Threat

(Des Moines) Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to initiate across portions of the state this afternoon and evening, primarily around and east of Interstate 35. All modes of severe weather remain possible at this time. Local flooding and other water issues may be possible in areas that have received recent heavy rainfall. In addition to the severe weather threat, high temperatures and heat index values will range in the 80s to lower 90s across most of Iowa from Monday through Thursday. With this being by far the hottest weather of the year so far, be sure to give your body time to adjust if working outdoors.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Personal Handheld Air Monitors Now Available

(Des Moines, IA) — You can now buy small handheld devices that measure outdoor air quality for as little as 110 dollars. Brian Hutchins of the Iowa DNR says these monitors do show air quality trends — but often have higher air pollution readings than the monitors used by government agencies like his. Hutchins says at least one manufacturer of outdoor air monitors for personal use has warned that in wildfire conditions air quality readings may be slightly too high — because of the density of smoke particles. Hutchins says people with asthma or other health conditions still may find the information useful.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hayes
Western Iowa Today

Gas Average Hits Four Dollar Mark

(Undated) — Triple-A Iowa reports the average price for a gallon of gas has now reached four dollars in the state. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is four bucks even. That’s an increase of eleven cents a gallon from last week and up 18 cents since this time last month. Some of the most expensive gas in Iowa is in Iowa City where the average is four dollars, three cents a gallon.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Weather Limits Iowa Farmers’ Time In Fields

(Des Moines, IA) The U-S-D-A crop report says weather limited farmers to just about two good days in the field last week. Only five more percent of the corn crop got in the ground for a total now of 14 percent statewide. That pace is two weeks behind both last year and the five-year average. Soybean planting moved from four to seven percent. That is 12 days behind the bean planting pace for last year and 11 days behind the five-year average.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy