Fish Iowa offers webinar on kayak fishing basics

(Area) Kayak safety will be the focus of a webinar being offered by the Iowa DNR.

May 16th from 6-7 p.m. is when the zoom session will take place. “We are starting to see a lot more kayaks at our lakes, rivers, and streams. What an inexpensive way to get out on the water. Use these kayaks to get out where the fish are.”

Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes says the session will have an emphasis on precautions while fishing from a kayak. “You see a lot of people doing it. There is some gear you can add to your kayak that is going to help you. Things like anchors, depth finders, and rod holders. From my experience watching people fish out of kayaks, wind is a big enemy. It’s hard to hold their spot and paddle and manage that fishing rod all at the same time.”

To register for the event log on to IowaDNR.gov.