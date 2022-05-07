ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maharishi Recruits EARSNOT for IRAK-Themed Release

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon label maharishi has revealed a new collaboration with legendary New York artist Kunle Martins (best known as EARSNOT), the founder of influential graffiti crew IRAK. The new collection features...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

GRT Architects Prioritises Simple Colour with "Poole Table" Collection

New York firm GRT Architects has released a collection of tables in homage to late architect Thomas Henry Poole, who is behind many of the city’s recognisable schools and churches. Originally designed as part of GRT’s renovation of a building designed by Poole, the aptly named “Poole Tables” see plywood and laminate combined to create an object that looks contemporary while feeling as though it could’ve comfortably existed in the 20th century.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

SoleSavy Launches COLLECT for Sneaker Shopping and Showcasing

Growing its community offering for sneakerheads, SoleSavy has built COLLECT for not only buying, selling and trading footwear without middleman fees but also showcasing your favorite pairs. Taking the form of an online marketplace in a mobile app, COLLECT is emphasizing the social element of the secondary sneaker market. Designed...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

'Inventory Magazine' Founders to Sell Personal Archive Issues

After releasing 250 archive Snow Peak items earlier this year, online retailer Marrkt has looked into the past again for a sale dedicated to Inventory Magazine. The magazine ran for 13 issues between 2009 and 2016, and was edited by Ryan Willms — Editor-in-Chief and CEO — and Simon Roe, who also served as Creative Director.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Adidas Originals Revives the ZX 8000 and ZX 9000 In Two Classic Colorways

If you ask adidas Originals, the 1980s and are happening all over again. Following on from the just-revealed closer look at its upcoming nostalgia-packed collaboration with Gucci, the Three Stripes continues to offer in-house goods that further its ’80s and ’90s aesthetic, such as the return of the ZX 8000 and ZX 9000.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Maharishi#Design#Graffiti#Earsnot#Irak Themed Release
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Kanye West Shares New Music Video for "Life of the Party"

Kanye West has officially dropped a new music video for his André 3000-featuring DONDA track, “Life of the Party.”. The video sees Ye through the years, showcasing new videos and photographs from the Chicago rapper’s childhood. However, the photos are updated with the artist wearing pieces from the upcoming YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection. The video is a seamless integration of all facets of Ye’s creative forces that bridges the past and the future. The first drop of YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA initially arrived earlier this year in February, showing off the ghoulish side of the collection and now, Ye’s synonymous oversized apparel aesthetic.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Panda Express and 3.1 Phillip Lim Come Together to Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, Panda Express has come together with designer Phillip Lim and his 3.1 Phillip Lim for a collection benefitting charity. The “Eat More, Share More, Love More” limited-edition apparel range not only marks Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month but also highlights the prevalent, yet often overlooked issue of food insecurity in the AAPI community. Proceeds from the collaboration will go towards ensuring that those in need will have access to safe and nutritious food.
ADVOCACY
hypebeast.com

DeLorean Moves Up Reveal Date for Its EVolved by 3 Months

With anticipation ever-increasing, DeLorean has now decided to shift up its global reveal date for the EVolved by three whole months. Announcing the news over on Twitter, the automaker says that the new reveal date has been moved up from August’s Pebble Beach event to the end of May.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Revisiting A Ma Maniére's Best Collabs Ahead of the Air Jordan 2 Retro SP Drop

Atlanta-based retailer and brand A Ma Maniére is an incubator of community, reflecting the environments that inspire the most influential names in streetwear. Part of The Whitaker Group, a style conglomerate led by James Whitner, A Ma Maniére introduced Color Code in early 2021, a collaboration program dedicated to elevating Black and minority-owned small businesses into the luxury space.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Gerald Genta's Custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Sells For $2.13M USD

Just two days after a bidder broke the world record price for a vintage Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, it has once again been smashed, this time for the watch once owned by the iconic model’s designer. Not even the second Royal Oak ever made could outshine Gerald Genta’s personal...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Instagram Will Start Allowing Some Users To Display Their NFTs

Instagram will start allowing some users to display their non-fungible tokens (NFTS), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram Head Adam Mosseri confirmed on Monday, May 9. The feature will roll out this week and gives users the ability to display their digital collectibles on their profiles. Similar functionality is coming to Facebook soon, Zuckerberg confirmed, along with augmented reality (AR) NFTs on Instagram Stories via Spark AR so creators can place digital art in physical spaces.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Kotobukiya's Latest Boba Fett Statue Celebrates the Bounty Hunter's Prototype White Armor

Many Star Wars fans may have missed out on Hasbro’s Black Series Boba Fett in his white prototype armor after the collectible sold out almost immediately on Amazon back in January, but luckily you’ll now have a second chance at purchasing this iteration of the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter thanks to Japanese toymaker Kotobukiya. Created as a limited-edition run in tribute to this year’s Star Wars Celebration, the new Boba Fett statue features the character at 1/10th scale and stands roughly 7.5 inches tall.
ENTERTAINMENT

