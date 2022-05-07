ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 05:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
County
Wayne County, UT
County
Kane County, UT
County
San Juan County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
State
Utah State
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains, La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dust likely originating off Red Lake which could greatly reduce the visibility on Pierce Ferry Road and Antares Road.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding in low-lying areas caused by ice effects and/or an ice jam is occurring. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River at McGrath. * WHEN...Until midnight AKDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1149 PM AKDT, observers reported ice effects from breakup, and a possible ice jam on the Kuskokwim River is causing river levels to rise and flood areas near the airport at McGrath. Flooding of low-lying areas will continue until the ice flushes and/or the ice jam releases. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY .Hot temperatures will lead to low relative humidity across far southwestern Nebraska this afternoon into the evening hours. Southerly winds will gust up to 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions across far southwestern Nebraska. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FAR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent Wednesday and as low as 11 percent possible Thursday. * Temperatures...In the lower 90s today and upper 80s Thursday. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT 10 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone, peaking at 7 to 8 feet Today through Thursday morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life- threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 PM Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory means that onshore winds...wave action and/or tides will combine to create flooding of low areas along the shore...and near tidal rivers and creeks. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and minor flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, Toole, and Eastern Pondera. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mountains above 5500 feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 152 AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 152 AND 154. * TIMING...10 AM TO 7 PM Wednesday. * 20 FT WINDS...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 5:00 AM and 5:18 PM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest wind, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, including Dubois, Riverton and Lander. * WHEN...Late Thursday morning into early Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Late this morning through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ

