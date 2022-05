TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jim Edwards will retire as Program Director of Ryves Youth Center at the end of this month. Edwards has been a champion for the children and families of Ryves neighborhood for 40 years. He started his career with Catholic Charities as a volunteer. Catholic Charities Terre Haute founder John E. Etling offered him a position to be the first program director at what was then called Ryves Hall.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO