Bloomington, IN

Former Cougar standout taking over Bloomington South volleyball program

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
Former Bloomington North standout and Indiana University volleyball player Melissa (Brewer) Smith has been tabbed to take over the Bloomington South volleyball program.

Smith's career at North under Tom Beerman included an 85-16 overall record while going 25-2 in Conference Indiana play from 1997-99. The Cougars won sectional and regional titles in 1998.

As a senior, the 6-1 athlete was named a Class 4A All-Stater. She then signed with IU and coach Katie Weismiller.

Smith will be the third coach in three years for the Panthers, with Bob Chin staying just one year after taking over for Eugene Kim, who went 197-94 in nine seasons.

Smith was an assistant coach at North in 2019 under former teammate Disney Bronnenberg.

South went 9-21 last season while facing one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Panthers graduate just three seniors.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

