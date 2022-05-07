ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference Indiana: Columbus North looking for new football coach after Bless retires

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
Scott Bless found out at 4 o'clock Wednesday afternoon just like most everyone else.

His brother and long-time Columbus North football coach Tim Bless announced his retirement, telling his team and sharing the news on his Twitter account.

Tim was head coach at Columbus North for 22 years after two years at Paoli. He was 147-95 with the Bull Dogs and 159-104 overall.

He won three sectional and regional titles at Columbus North, but after jumping up to Class 6A, had his season ended nine times since 2011 by powerhouse Center Grove.

Scott, head coach at Bloomington North since 2005, was an assistant the previous three years after returning to Indiana from Oregon.

"The biggest thing, is that he just really has a drive and a sense of purpose," Scott said. "He put his heart and soul into the program. He had a very firm picture of what the path for that program should be and he stuck to it.

"He set high expectations for his players and did a great job holding them to it."

The first Bless Bowl, featuring the brothers' teams going against each other, came in 2005. They met as Conference Indiana and sectional foes. They met with their sons on the field. And it was never easy, win or lose.

"Going into that game, you always enjoy playing against a program that does things the right way," Scott said. "Against coaches that I know have put in big investments into their programs and players.

"A lot of what we do (at North) is a reflection of what we did (at Columbus North) just because of my time spent with him. But part of competing against him is someone wins and loses, and that I've never enjoyed."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

The Herald-Times

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Here's what's happening with Bloomington area teams May 9-13

Here's what's happening in area high school sports this week:. The Panthers won the showdown at Columbus North to clinch their first-ever Conference Indiana title. South got it done thanks to some key offensive and defensive performances. Junior Marin Jacobs turned in a strong outing on the mound, and seniors Lexie McGlothlin and Jessica Young came up with the big swings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
