Living Word, Village of Caldwell receive Excellence Awards

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
WALNUT CREEK — The Living Word Outdoor Drama and the Village of Caldwell received Excellence Award for Tourism from the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance recently during its 32nd annual meeting at the Carlisle Inn in Walnut Creek.

EODA officials also presented a Manufacturing Excellence Awards to ProVia in Holmes County, an Educational/Technology Excellence Award to the Ohio Oil & Gas Energy Education Program and a third Tourism Excellence Award to Camp Tuscarazoar in Tuscarawas County.

"We have five this year and they are all great recipients," said EODA Executive Director Jim Schoch.

The Living Word was nominated Debbie Robinson, executive director of the Cambridge-Guernsey County Visitors & Convention Bureau.

In her introduction, Robinson briefly discussed the history of the passion play that depicts the final three years of Jesus Christ's life from its start in Atlanta, Georgia, by creator Rev. Frank Roughten Harvey to its current mission in Cambridge.

"Rev. Harvey produced this passion play called 'Behold the Man' at the Atlanta Stadium through support from the Council of Churches and over 50,000 people attended the drama in a single night," said Robinson. "The successful support by its interracial cast was praised by newspapers and magazines alike as the miracle that saved Atlanta.

"Today, the drama is located in Cambridge and hosts a 400-foot panoramic, permanent set and 450 baseball stadium seats, along with a visitor's center housing restrooms, a concession stand, a gift shop and a small museum."

The Living Word has been witnessed by nearly a half-million visitors in 48 years.

"It's objective remains the same...to share Christ's life with many people and provide opportunities for fellowship, volunteerism and promote tourism," added Robinson.

While accepting the award on behalf of Ohio's only outdoor passion play, Executive Director Heath Dawson shared some of the struggles created by the COVID pandemic and how those obstacles were overcome.

The Living Word is the second largest outdoor passion play in the United States and the third largest in the world. The 2022 season begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

Visit info@LivingWordDrama.org or call 740-439-2761 for more information.

In Caldwell, nominator Gwynn Stewart of the OSU Extension Office in Noble County, said Mayor Misty Wells has "engaged and encouraged a wide-variety of events and enhancements for a concept of making the village a place "people want to work, live and play."

"And, there is much more to come so keep an eye on Caldwell," said Stewart.

In addition to creating an ice skating rink in the village — a goal of Wells to have a "Hallmark Christmas in Caldwell — village officials opened five businesses during the pandemic.

"We don't have an empty business on the square and I think that my craziness and my desire to for things to happen, has made everyone realize we are so much more than what we have put out there," said Wells. "We, as a community, made this happen."

Cambridge Main Street also received a grant from the Dale Heilman Legacy Fund during the meeting with Executive Director Mary Beth Sills accepting the $800 check from Matt Kaido of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

According to Sills, the funds will be used to promote small businesses in downtown Cambridge by continuing the "Even Bigfoot Shops Downtown" and "Even Bigfoot Carries Out from Local Restaurants" campaign.

Other Dale Heilman Legacy Fund grant recipients included Ohio Valley Youth Network in Jefferson County and Project RISE by the Athens/Meigs Educational Service Center.

Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund grants were presented to Clermont County Senior Services, Ohio Appalachian Country and Hubbard Friends of the Library.

Finally, keynote speaker Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, discussed her agencies investment in Appalachian Ohio.

"To date, over $472 million has been invested in businesses, families, and communities across the the Appalachian region since the beginning of the DeWine administration, just through the Department of Development," said Mihalik.

"And quite frankly, we are just getting started."

EODA promotes economic development in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Tuscarawas, and Washington counties.

