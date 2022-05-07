ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehannock senior represents York-Adams league on boys' basketball all-state team

By Matt Allibone, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Jalen Franklin has earned another impressive accolade to cap his eye-popping high school career and senior season.

The Susquehannock senior was named a second-team selection on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 5A All-State boys' basketball team Saturday. He was the only YAIAA boys' player named all-state in any classification.

The Class 1A through Class 4A all-state teams were released earlier this week and the Class 6A team will be released Sunday. The girls' all-state teams were announced last week with three YAIAA players (Gettysburg's Anne Bair, Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott and West York's Faith Walker) making the cut.

A 6-foot-1 combo guard, Franklin tied for the YAIAA lead in scoring average at 22.1 points per game. A versatile scorer who could get to the rim and shoot from the outside, he topped 30 points four times including a season-high of 38 in a loss to Eastern York. He made 34 3-pointers on 34% shooting from behind the arc while making 57% of his shots overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xjOc_0fW00uzm00

He finished his career with a school-record 1,708 points, breaking a 48-year-old record held by Frank Wright.

Franklin also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

He helped Susquehannock go 17-9 and make states for the fourth time in program history and first time since 2006. The Warriors entered the District 3 Class 5A playoffs as the No. 12 seed but upset Palmyra in the first round and took fifth in the tournament. He scored 33 points in his final game ― a state playoff loss to Radnor.

More on Franklin: York County hoops star breaks 48-year-old scoring record in winning fashion

More local basketball: GameTimePA names 2022 YAIAA boys' basketball all-stars, player of the year

Class 5A all-state team

First team

Justin Edwards, 6' 7", junior, Imhotep Charter (Player of the Year)

Rodney Gallagher, 6', junior, Laurel Highlands

Thomas Sorber, 6' 9", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan

Mike Wells, 6' 4", senior, New Castle

Ty Burton, 5' 10", sophomore, Lampeter-Strasburg

Rahmir Barno, 6', junior, Imhotep Charter

Second Team

Jalen Franklin, 6' 1", senior, Susquehannock

Ahmad Nowell, 6', sophomore, Imhotep Charter

Keondre DeShields, 6' 3", junior, Laurel Highlands

Jackson Hicke, 6' 4", junior, Radnor

Anthony Smith, 6' 7", senior, Shippensburg Area

Elijah Hamilton, 6' 4", junior, Octorara

Third Team

Trey Grube, 6', junior, Manheim Central

Larenzo Jerkins, 6' 4", sophomore, Chester

Jeremy Thomas, 6' 4", senior, Shippensburg Area

Colin Payne, 6' 3", senior, Exeter Township

Luke Boyd, 6' 1", senior Archbishop Ryan

Darren Williams, 6' 4", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan

Coach of the Year : Andre Noble, Imhotep Charter

Class 4A all-state team

First team

Robert Wright III, 6', sophomore, Neumann-Goretti (Player of the Year)

Adou Thiero, 6' 5", senior, Quaker Valley

Markus Frank, 6' 5", senior, Quaker Valley

Moses Hipps, 6' 3", sophomore, Archbishop Carroll

Sultan Adewale, 6' 8", junior, Neumann-Goretti

Trey Martin, 6' 4", senior, Boiling Springs

Second team

Brandin Cummings, 6' 2", sophomore, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Izaiah Pasha, 6' 6", junior, Cardinal O'Hara

Deyishon Miller, 6' 5", senior, West Philadelphia

Austin Finarelli, 6', senior, Dallas

Masud Stewart, 6' 1", senior, Neumann-Goretti

Liam Joyce, 6' 6", senior, Allentown Central Catholic

Third team

Meleek Thomas, 6' 3", freshman, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Jake Hernandez, 6' 4", senior, Lewisburg Area

Garrett Harrold, 6' 3", junior, Penn Cambria

Tyson Thomas, 6', senior, Allentown Central Catholic

DiNero Washington, 5' 10", junior, Collegium Charter

Edixon Gomez, 6' 1", senior, Bethlehem Catholic

Coach of the Year: Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley

Class 3A all-state team

First team

Saraj Ali, 6' 5", senior, Loyalsock Township (Player of the Year)

Brendan Boyle, 5' 11", senior, Notre Dame-Green Pond

IV Pettit, 6' 2", senior, Devon Prep

Ty Barrett, 6' senior, Troy Area

Patrick Haigh, 6' 2", junior, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Makhai Valentine, 6' 3", junior, Steel Valley

Second team

Zion Stanford, 6' 5", junior, West Catholic

Easton Fulmer, 6' 1", senior, Franklin

Justice Shoats, 6', senior, Holy Redeemer

Lucas Orchard, 6' 4", junior, Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6' 5", senior, Executive Education Academy Charter

Khalif Crawley Jr., 6' 8", senior, Math Civics and Sciences Charter

Third team

Bryce Epps, 5' 11", junior, South Allegheny

Adam "Budd" Clark, 5' 9", junior, West Catholic

Joseph Roth, 6' 5", senior, Ellwood City

Donovan Walker, 6' 1", junior, Aliquippa

Jacen Holloway, 6' 3", junior, Devon Prep

Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6' 3", junior, West Catholic

Coach of the Year : Jason Fisher, Devon Prep

Class 2A all-state team

First team

Jake DiMichele, 6' 3", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Player of the Year)

Jacob Beccles, 6' 3", senior, Constitution

Elijah Harden, 6', senior, Kennedy Catholic

Jackson Juzang, 5' 9", senior, Winchester Thurston

Kaden Claar, 6' 1", senior, Portage Area

Ross Eyer, 6' 4", junior, Muncy

Second team

Camden Hurst, 6' 2", junior, Lancaster Mennonite

Lamar Glover, 5' 10", senior, Constitution

Dawson Summers, 6' 4", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jackson Byer, 5' 11", senior, Conemaugh Township Area

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6' 2", senior, Kennedy Catholic

Riley Young, 6' 5", senior, Line Mountain

Third team

Hector Tiburcio, 6' 2", senior, Antietam

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6' 4", senior Canton

Owen Kosar, 6' 1", senior, Shenandoah Valley

Blake Morningstar, 6' 4", junior, Wyalusing Valley

Joey Macciocco, 6' 1", junior, Old Forge

Isaac Clayton, 6' 1", senior, Rocky Grove

Coach of the Year: Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Class 1A all-state team

First team

Davion Hill, 6' 1", junior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy (Player of the Year)

Marquis Ratcliff, 6' 6", senior, Nativity BVM

Vinnie Cugini, 6' 2", junior, Aquinas Academy

Jaden Gales, 6' 6", senior, Bishop Canevin

Kevaughn Price, 6' 2", senior, Bishop Canevin

Hanief Clay, 5' 9", senior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy

Second team

Lambert Palmer, 6' 1", senior, Williamsburg

Pace Prosser, 6', sophomore, Berlin Brothersvalley

Alec Srock, 6' 2", senior, DuBois Central Catholic

Evan Dumaine, 6' 3", junior, Mount Calvary Christian

Matt Stanley, 5' 10", junior, Union

Braden Adams, 6' 2", senior, Shanksville-Stoneycreek

Third team

Grant Landis, 6' 1", senior, Lancaster Country Day

Cody Miller, 6' 2", senior, Nativity BVM

Xavier Spears, 6' 10", sophomore, Notre Dame (East Stroudsburg)

Charlie Breindel, 6', senior, Elk County Catholic

Avery Kopcha, 5' 11", sophomore, Mount Calvary Christian

Lamont Samuels, 5' 9", junior, Farrell

Coach of the Year : Gino Palmosina, Bishop Canevin

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Susquehannock senior represents York-Adams league on boys' basketball all-state team

