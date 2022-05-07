Season of service: Area high schoolers complete community projects, learn life lessons

As senior Aubrey Geiser grabbed armfuls of broken branches and dead leaves to help clean up the yard behind an elderly man’s house, she was happy and full of pride.

Sure, it was a cold Friday morning, but she didn’t mind.

She wasn’t stuck in class. Instead, she was having fun with her friends and giving back to her community on Dalton High School’s Senior Service Day.

Community service is a growing trend in countless schools across Ohio, including in Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties. While community members and organizations benefit from the extra help, students also gain unique learning experiences beyond the classroom.

Community service opportunities in local schools

There are many ways for area students to get involved with after-school activities outside of the regular athletic or arts programs.

Several school districts, including East Holmes, Orrville and Triway, have National Honor Society or other service-related groups that require students to volunteer for several hours over the course of the school year.

Crestview High School students can get involved with a mentoring program, known as the Cubs to Cougars, that aims to help elementary students, said High School Principal Andrew Ditlevson. The school also has a Green Team that leads a school and community recycling initiative each month.

Black River and Dalton Local host community service days in the spring where seniors go out to area churches, community spaces and even some houses to do cleaning and yardwork. Central Christian School has a similar service day in the fall that gets teachers and administrators involved, said interim Head Administrator Terry Shue.

Connections made and lessons learned beyond the classroom

When it comes to looking at the benefits of these services, students and staff say the community isn’t the group that gets something from the experience.

Geiser said during her service day, she was able to connect with classmates that she doesn’t get to see very often and was able to learn more about a member of her community she had never met.

“We spent probably about 15 or 20 minutes, just kind of talking to him and like just listening to him, which was super cool and so much fun,” Geiser said.

Dalton Superintendent James Saxer said he has seen his students not only grow closer with each other and their community through service work, but also gain a better perspective on life.

“That opportunity to be able to give back and to set in their mind that as they're beginning their launch into their life that life is just not all about yourself,” Saxer said. “It's really more meaningful when you are involved in meaningful and purposeful activities that help others.”

