OTC expands decorations to Three Rivers Bridge

By Contributed to the Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

COSHOCTON — Our Town Coshocton has announced the expansion of decorations for the Three Rivers Bridge.

The project will include the same snowflakes used on streetlight posts on Main Street during the Christmas season and banners that read "hope" and "joy." Funding is coming from the Edwin F. Mulligan Endowment Fund of the Coshocton Foundation.

Lanny Spaulding, OTC executive director, said the organization intends to ask the city to keep the snowflakes up from November to December so there will be something to fill the drab winter void.

“Last winter will be the last time we have an empty bridge during the colder months. We are grateful to the Coshocton Foundation for its continuing support to make Coshocton an attractive option for visitors and a community that residents can take pride in,” Spaulding said.

Dual sided banners promoting Historic Downtown on one side and Roscoe Village on the other were hung recently as well. The downtown side be can seen as one heads into Coshocton and the Roscoe Village side as one travels that direction.

“Roscoe Village is one of our closest partners in the community and we wanted a standard set of banners to showcase the historic Downtown and Roscoe Village as two sides of the same community. From Main Street to Whitewoman Street, we see a unified historic and economic corridor," Spaulding said. "The new banners will be a simple, yet visible way to represent our one historic community and encourage across the bridge traffic.”

Spaulding said that partnership was on display recently with a pub crawl for St. Patrick's Day and a scavenger hunt for Cinco de Mayo that included businesses on both sides of the bridge and used the new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area to bring people out.

